Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates 2024 Inductees

The Cornwall Civic Complex was abuzz with excitement on October 5, 2024, as the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony, welcoming 16 individuals and two teams into its esteemed ranks. The well-attended event featured a group photo, supper, and heartfelt speeches celebrating the contributions of local athletes and builders.

Thom Racine, Chair of the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame, reflected on the challenges faced by the organization over the past six years. He stated, “Without question, the past six years have been tough on everyone… Wesuffered great loss; key members of our board left for health reasons, and thepassing of David Murphy after a courageous battle with cancer was a significant blow. I can’t stress enough the contributions made by these board members — they are sorely missed. However, recruiting replacements has not been as difficult as I might have imagined, and our new dedicated staff has worked hard to revive the CSHOF.”

The ceremony recognized Jenna Flannigan for her remarkable achievements in baseball. Flannigan began her career in the Cornwall District Minor Baseball Association and represented Canada on the national team for eight seasons, winning three Women’s Baseball World Cup medals and a Pan Am Games silver medal. She shared, “Winning silver at the Pan Am Games was a standout memory for me. It was the first time baseball was included in a multi-sport event.”

Another inductee, Maurice “Moe” Jodoin, made significant contributions to the sport of lacrosse. Having played in the CMLA during the sixties, Jodoin assisted in coaching the Cornwall Novices to a provincial championship and later excelled with the junior Celtics and Peterborough PCOs, where he was a member of multiple championship teams recognized by the CanadianLacrosse Hall of Fame.

The ceremony also honoured Rene “Poppy” Tessier with a posthumous induction. Overcoming significant physical challenges, Tessier excelled in wheelchair sports, winning 27 medals, including 21 gold, at variouscompetitions from 1977 onwards. His grandson, Derek Giffin, passionatelyadvocated for his induction, stating, “His story needed to be told to inspireothers facing challenges. I started to realize that he needed to be recognized as a hero for those who might be going through similar challenges.”

Carol Ann Baxter was recognized for her lifelong dedication to golf, beginning her journey in 1970. Baxter became a PGA member and served as head professional at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club, where she has introduced the game to thousands of students, particularly focusing on fostering junior and women’s programming.

Kirby Camplin was acknowledged for his pivotal role in building the Cornwall minor football program. Joining the Wildcats in 2006, Camplin has coached at every level in the NCAFA and has served as president of the Cornwall Minor Football Association.

Trevor Stayner received recognition for his contributions as a basketball builder. His coaching career has included positions with U Ottawa’s Men’s Basketball team and La Cite College, where he has developed young talent and established a new basketball academy league in Canada.

Dwayne MacLennan was honored posthumously for his significant impact on local golf. Together with his brother, he opened a nine-hole course in 1962 that has since evolved into the Summerheights golf facility, hosting countless charity tournaments and events.

John Nazar was recognized for his contributions to hockey during his time with the Cornwall Royals. He played a key role in the team’s success, helping them secure the Memorial Cup in 1972. After his playing career, he dedicated himself to coaching minor hockey in St. Catharines.

Mike Piquette’s extensive involvement in local hockey was acknowledged as he served as General Manager of the Cornwall Colts and held various leadership positions in hockey organizations. His dedication to the sport has been exemplified through his volunteer work and the publication of a sports newspaper highlighting local achievements.

Gilles Crepeau was honoured for his successful hockey career with the Cornwall Royals, where he won back-to-back Memorial Cups in 1980 and1981. During the 1980-81 season, Gilles had 94 points, including 40 goals, and chipped in another 12 goals during the playoffs.

Jeff Legue’s impressive career as a hockey player was celebrated, particularly his time with the Cornwall Colts, where he led the team to multiple championships and earned recognition at the NCAA level before playing pro in Europe. He expressed his thoughts on being inducted, stating, “This is an honour I never thought would happen. Seeing all these great athletes being inducted is something I’ll cherish.”

The late David Murphy was recognized posthumously for his extensive work in sports media, which left a lasting impact on the community. His decades-long career as a sports broadcaster encompassed over 800 hockey games, and he was highly respected for his dedication to local events. Dan Allaire accepted on behalf of Murphy, saying, “David had such a deep passion for sports that he found a way to contribute off the ice. He admired the athleticism of all athletes, whether in minor hockey or at the NHL level. I’m proud to accept this on his behalf.”

Bruce Racine was celebrated for his hockey achievements, including being a two-time All-American and dressing for four playoff games during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first Stanley Cup victory. He had a winning record playing two seasons in the AHL for the St. John’s Maple Leafs and appeared in 11 games for the St. Louis Blues in the 1995-1996 season. After retiring, heestablished the Racine Goalie Academy, where he has been coaching young goalies for years.

Richard McCullough, a dedicated Cornwall Golf and Country Club member for over 42 years, was honoured for his numerous achievements in golf, winning over 30 tournaments and actively contributing to junior development programs. He was an “A” Class Cornwall Open Champion in 2003, and runner-up twice. He shared, “I’ve been able to play some pretty good golf andcompete in tournaments, which gave me the opportunity to have fun with othergolfers outside of Cornwall.”

Cassie Seguin’s accomplishments in women’s hockey were acknowledged, as she excelled at both the national and NCAA levels before pursuing a successful academic career in sport psychology and mental performance. She was a two-time PWHL championship game MVP, PWHL Top Goalie, and a gold medalist.

Sean Boulerice was recognized for his extensive career as a hockey referee and coach. He refereed in the NHL pre-season, AHL, OHL, CHL, and more. He coached men’s and women’s hockey for St. Lawrence College in Cornwall. He noted the significance of the ceremony’s location, reflecting, “This is where so many memorable moments happened on the ice. For people to acknowledgereferees is not common, making all those years worthwhile.”

The ceremony also honoured two legendary teams that have made a lasting impact on the Cornwall sports community. The 1958 New York Cafe Aces, sponsored by the New York Café, became one of Cornwall’s most recognizedsoftball teams, winning the city league championship and the ProvincialChampionship that year. Their story resonates with the community, especiallyfollowing the tragic loss of leader Jacques Richard. His legacy endures throughthe Jacques Richard Memorial Trophy, awarded yearly at the Cornwall Lions Club Sports Award Dinner to honor Cornwall’s Top Sports Personality.

The 1971-1972 Memorial Cup Champion Cornwall Royals were celebrated for their remarkable achievement in just their third season in the QMJHL. That season, the Royals had a 43-13-2 record and won the league championship. Then they shocked the hockey world, defeating the Peterborough Petes 2-1 in Ottawa. Their championship victory helped to establish Cornwall as a true hockey town.

As the ceremony concluded, the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame reinforced its commitment to preserving and celebrating the achievements of local athletes and builders, ensuring their legacies inspire future generations.