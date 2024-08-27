Cornwall Triathlon Kids Day Raises $15,000 for BGC

The Cornwall Triathlon held its annual Kids Day on Saturday,August 24, 2024, at the Cornwall Aquatic Centre, drawing young athletes and their families for a day of spirited competition and community support. The event featured a range of races for children, including triathlons andduathlons for ages 6 and under, 7-9, 10-11, and 12-14, followed by an awards ceremony.

It was announced over the PA that the event raised $15,000for BGC Cornwall/SDG, an organization dedicated to supporting youth through wellness programs.

“BGC has been the charity partner of Cornwall Triathlon for around 13 years,” said Jacquie Richards, Executive Director of BGC Cornwall/SDG. “Today is Kids Day, which is a nice fit with BGC. All the funds raised from this year’s events help support our youth and healthy wellness programs. Today’s goal and theme are to get out, move, be physically active, and try new things.”

The Kids Day races saw approximately 170 young participants. Cory Reggentin, Race Director for the Kids Day, shared his enthusiasm for the event. “It was a perfect day for the weather, and everyone was in good spirits, as always,” he said. “We have two events: the duathlon in the afternoon and the triathlon. It’s pretty unique to Cornwall for kids to have their own mini version of a triathlon.”

Reggentin, serving his first year as Race Director, reflected on his experience. “I’ve been involved in different ways on KidsDay, wherever they needed a volunteer. This year, I wanted to try something a little different,” he noted. “It’s been a great experience.”

The races included a combination of running, cycling, andswimming, offering young participants a full triathlon or a duathlon experience tailored to their age group. With smiling faces crossing the finish line and funds raised for a good cause, the event was a resounding success.