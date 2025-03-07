Cornwall’s skid continues in 6-1 defeat

March 7, 2025 at 9 h 28 min
By Jason Setnyk
Sean Matthew Goyette scored the lone goal for the Colts on Thursday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 6-1 loss to the Pembroke Lumber Kings on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena.

Pembroke took control early, scoring twice in the first period and adding three more in the second. The Colts struggled to generate offense, managing just one goal in the third period from Sean Matthew Goyette.

Cornwall outshot Pembroke 33-29 but failed to capitalize on their chances, going 0-for-4 on the power play. The Lumber Kings, meanwhile, scored twice on seven opportunities with the man advantage.

With the loss, the Colts remain in third place in their division with a record of 25-22-2-3 and 55 points. However, they have now lost 10 of their last 13 games.

Cornwall will look to bounce back March 8, when they visit the Ottawa Junior Senators at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

