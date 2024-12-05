David Murphy Memorial Game benefiting St. Vincent de Paul

The 2nd annual David Murphy Memorial Celebrity Game will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 1:00 PM on Pad 1 at the Benson Centre. Local celebrities and retired NHL players will face off against the Cornwall Colts in an afternoon of hockey dedicated to celebrating Murphy’s enduring legacy. Admission is $5.00 or a non-perishable food item, with all proceeds and food donations benefiting St. Vincent de Paul.

In addition to the game, the event will feature a ceremonial puck drop, special announcements, and a silent auction to raise additional funds. The game will be broadcast live with play-by-play by Scott Rogers and Dan Allaire.

Event organizer Michael Turcotte emphasized the personal and community significance of the memorial game, saying, “Dave was my best friend, and this is something that was near and dear to his heart—raising money and collecting food for St. Vincent de Paul. I thought it would be a great tribute to continue what he started many years ago and, at the same time, give back to the community.”

David Murphy, a beloved Cornwall figure, was known for his work as a city councillor, sports broadcaster, and passionate community advocate. Diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2021, Murphy remained active in his community until his passing in 2022. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including induction into the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame and the Chamber of Cornwall’s President Award.

Reflecting on Murphy’s impact, Turcotte added, “Dave would’ve been incredibly honoured. As you know, Dave did a lot for the community, and it’s important for our city to remember and honour him for all the accomplishments he achieved.”