Dwight Golf Tournament raises $24,000

La Fondation de l’Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Dwight Golf Tournament was a resounding success, raising $24,000 to benefit the foundation and Special Olympics Ontario.

“Held on a beautiful day with perfect weather, the tournament was an enjoyable experience for all involved. We are incredibly grateful to the 27 teams who participated, showcasing their golfing skills and unwavering commitment to our cause,” says the foundation.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers whose tireless efforts ensured the smooth running of the event. Their dedication was instrumental in making the tournament a great success. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to our generous sponsors. Their support was vital in making this event possible and greatly contributed to its success. This tournament is a testament to the incredible community spirit that drives our Hospital Foundation’s mission and supports Special Olympics Ontario’s efforts to empower athletes with intellectual disabilities. The funds raised will play a crucial role in supporting healthcare initiatives and inclusive sports programs for our community.”

The event is named in honour of the late Dwight Proudfoot, a supporter of the Special Olympics, who passed away in 2020.