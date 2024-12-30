Exciting Action at the Sisters Cup Charity Hockey Match

The Sisters Cup charity hockey match took place on December 13, 2024, at the Benson Centre, where the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Panthers faced off against the Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School Falcons. The game, which was a thrilling display of female hockey talent, also served as a fundraiser for Maison Baldwin House, a local organization that supports women who have experienced abuse.

The atmosphere at the Benson Center was electric, with students from both schools showing their school spirit. St. Joseph’s students wore red, white, and blue, while Holy Trinity’s supporters donated gold and green. Students cheered, waved signs, and used noise makers, with a group from Holy Trinity even painting themselves in school colors. Earlier in the day, the Panthers kicked off the excitement with a pep rally, which included spirited cheers, challenges, and a “soak a teacher” event.

In the game, St. Joseph’s took a commanding 5-0 lead, but Holy Trinity fought back, scoring two goals late in the third period.

Principal Joy Martel of St. Joseph’s shared her thoughts on the event. “Today we’re celebrating coming together with our sister school to celebrate women in sports, combined with a charity event for Maison Baldwin House. Over the years, this event has evolved into an annual tradition, and we’re proud of our three annual events — the charity bowl, the Sisters Cup, and the Bishop’s Cup. These events bring our community together and showcase incredible local organizations,” she explained.

Bobbie Martin, attendance secretary at Holy Trinity, helped organize a mental health fundraiser during the event. “We’re raising money for mental health by selling pucks for $2,” she explained. “Anyone can buy a puck, and if they get it to center ice, they win a gift card. Mental health is such an important issue, especially after COVID. We want to support our students in any way we can, and we’re proud to be part of this cause.”

The Sisters Cup successfully raised funds for both Maison Baldwin House and mental health initiatives, with students coming together to support important causes.