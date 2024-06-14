Former OHA Star Kaleb Lawrence Inks Deal with LA Kings

June 14, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 49 min on June 11, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Former OHA Star Kaleb Lawrence Inks Deal with LA Kings
Kaleb Lawrence has signed a contract with the LA Kings (Photo : submitted photo)

Orleans native Kaleb Lawrence has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings. The 21-year-old forward, who played two seasons at the Ontario Hockey Academy (OHA) in Cornwall, is thrilled by this milestone. “Signing my first NHL contract was special for me and my family. I’ve put in a bunch of work and time, and to see it pay off like that and get one step closer to my goal is exciting,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence had a standout season, recording 37 points in 58 regular season games split between the Ottawa 67’s and the London Knights. He added nine points in eight playoff games, helping the Knights clinch the OHL championship before narrowly losing the Memorial Cup to the Saginaw Spirit. “After spending four years in the OHL, I think it helped me a lot. I learned from some of the best coaches across Canada this past year, which gave me even more experience,” Lawrence reflected. Drafted by the Kings in 2022, Lawrence is eager to embark on his professional journey.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Les Patriotes champions au soccer !
Sports

Les Patriotes champions au soccer !

Les Patriotes débordent de fierté alors que leurs équipes de soccer féminines et masculines, juniors et séniors vivent des saisons couronnées de victoires. L'équipe…