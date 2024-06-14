Former OHA Star Kaleb Lawrence Inks Deal with LA Kings

Orleans native Kaleb Lawrence has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings. The 21-year-old forward, who played two seasons at the Ontario Hockey Academy (OHA) in Cornwall, is thrilled by this milestone. “Signing my first NHL contract was special for me and my family. I’ve put in a bunch of work and time, and to see it pay off like that and get one step closer to my goal is exciting,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence had a standout season, recording 37 points in 58 regular season games split between the Ottawa 67’s and the London Knights. He added nine points in eight playoff games, helping the Knights clinch the OHL championship before narrowly losing the Memorial Cup to the Saginaw Spirit. “After spending four years in the OHL, I think it helped me a lot. I learned from some of the best coaches across Canada this past year, which gave me even more experience,” Lawrence reflected. Drafted by the Kings in 2022, Lawrence is eager to embark on his professional journey.