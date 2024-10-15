Goyette gives Colts OT win

The Cornwall Colts secured a 4-3 overtime victory against the Kemptville 73’s Friday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre.

Bradley Fraser, Tristan Miron, and Luc Beliveau each scored for Cornwall during regulation. The Colts’ Sean Matthew Goyette netted the game-winning goal in overtime at 1:46, with assists from Justin Ouellette and Brayden Bowen.

Kemptville’s goals came from Drew MacIntyre, Aidan Stubbings, and Matthew Montoni.

Cornwall’s goalie, Cohen Lesperance-Spack, made 32 saves, helping the team bounce back from a shootout loss the night before.

With this win, the Cornwall Colts hold second place in the CCHL standings, boasting a 6-3-1 record. Bradley Fraser leads the league in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Tristan Miron and Justin Ouellette rank 6th and 7th, respectively, with 15 points each.

The Colts’ next game is October 17 at home against the Kemptville 73’s, when they will look to continue their strong start to the season.