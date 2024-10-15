Goyette gives Colts OT win

October 15, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 29 min on October 15, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Goyette gives Colts OT win
Luc Beliveau opened the scoring early for the Colts on Friday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a 4-3 overtime victory against the Kemptville 73’s Friday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre.

Bradley Fraser, Tristan Miron, and Luc Beliveau each scored for Cornwall during regulation. The Colts’ Sean Matthew Goyette netted the game-winning goal in overtime at 1:46, with assists from Justin Ouellette and Brayden Bowen.

Kemptville’s goals came from Drew MacIntyre, Aidan Stubbings, and Matthew Montoni.

Cornwall’s goalie, Cohen Lesperance-Spack, made 32 saves, helping the team bounce back from a shootout loss the night before.

With this win, the Cornwall Colts hold second place in the CCHL standings, boasting a 6-3-1 record. Bradley Fraser leads the league in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Tristan Miron and Justin Ouellette rank 6th and 7th, respectively, with 15 points each.

The Colts’ next game is October 17 at home against the Kemptville 73’s, when they will look to continue their strong start to the season.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates 2024 Inductees
Sports

Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates 2024 Inductees

The Cornwall Civic Complex was abuzz with excitement on October 5, 2024, as the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony,…