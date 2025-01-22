High-Flying Tricks at Big Ben

A light rain fall didn’t dampen the excitement at Big Ben Ski Center on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Despite a persistent drizzle, skiers and snowboarders flocked to the slopes for the much-anticipated Rail Jam, proving that a little wet weather couldn’t ‘t hold back the passion for this growing community event.

The park buzzed with energy as participants showcased jaw-dropping tricks and jumps off custom-designed rails in front of a large crowd. The event featured competitions in advanced and junior stages, with cash prizes, a gear giveaway, and extra rewards for standout tricks.

“This is our first rail jam of the year,” said Big Ben Operations Manager Brett Lauzon. “We did three last year, and it’s clear the word has spread. We’ve grown exponentially, with about twice the number of riders as before. It’s amazing to see how the community has embraced this, even with the rain.”

Participants ranged from local talent to riders from Quebec, Ontario, and even the US, reinforcing Big Ben’s reputation as a rising hub for snowboarding culture. “They say, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and look – here they are,” Lauzon added.

The Rail Jam also served as a prelude to the ski centre’s upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration on February 1, 2025. The milestone event will feature live music, a magician, free day passes, and special surprises to thank the community for five decades of support .

For families interested in trying out the slopes, Lauzon highlighted a dedicated area designed for beginners. “It’s perfect for kids and first-timers to learn the basics of jumps, rails, and other features, with trainers available to guide them,” he explained.

The success of the Rail Jam reflects the strong support for winter sports at Big Ben, creating momentum for future events, including the upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration.