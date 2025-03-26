Holy Trinity wins overtime thriller

For the first time in Bishop Cup history, the annual hockey showdown between Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School March 20 went to overtime — and it didn’t disappoint.

The Falcons edged out the Panthers 7-6 at the Cornwall Civic Complex, with over 1,500 fans on hand to witness a dramatic finish. The victory marked Holy Trinity’s fourth Bishop Cup win in the event’s 18-year history.

Adam Mailhot scored the game-winning goal just seconds into overtime, capping off a rollercoaster game that saw Holy Trinity give up a 5-1 lead before clinching victory in sudden death. Mailhot was named Player of the Game for the Falcons after his clutch overtime winner, while Alex Compeau received the honour for the Panthers.

“It’s always a great game, and this one was unforgettable,” said Falcons head coach and Holy Trinity teacher Brandon Labelle. “There’s nothing quite like Bishop Cup. These are memories our players will carry with them for life.”

The game is more than just a rivalry — it’s a community tradition and a fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul’s food bank. “It’s a charity game. That’s the bigger picture,” added Labelle. “We’re proud to give back while celebrating school spirit and sportsmanship.”

Holy Trinity Principal Nancy McIntyre echoed that sentiment: “It’s a big moment for the Catholic community. We’re so proud to continue this tradition, and yes, we really felt it was going to be the Falcons’ year.”

While the Panthers mounted a fierce comeback in the third, scoring four unanswered goals to tie it, their principal Joy Martel took pride in the spirit of the event. “I will never say it’s a Falcon year,” she joked, “but this game is really about both schools coming together to support our community. That’s the real win.”

Scoring for Holy Trinity were Liam Gray, Isaac Charbonneau, Benton St-Jean, Brock Huskinson, Brayden Bartlett, Chase Varrin, and Adam Mailhot. Varrin led the team with a goal and two assists, while Brady Bell and Thomas Atwood each picked up a pair of assists.

For St. Joseph’s, Blake Nuttall scored twice, with other goals coming from Caleb Mainville, Alex Compeau, Sam Harty, and Owen Dickson.

A moment of silence was also held before puck drop in memory of Msgr. Kevin Maloney, a longtime supporter of the event, passed away on September 20, 2024.