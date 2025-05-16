Hometown Hero Carey Terrance Jr.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council proudly presented the “Hometown Hero Award” to Carey Terrance Jr. at the A’nowara’ko:wa Turtle Dome Arena on Cornwall Island, ON. The award recognizes individuals that exemplify hope, perseverance, and commitment. At just 21 years old, Carey has made an indelible mark on history as the first Akwesasro:non to win three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championships and secure a three-year contract with the National Hockey League (NHL) Anaheim Ducks.

Tribal Council remarked, “Carey Terrance Jr. is a true hometown hero. He is the pride of our community. His story opens doors and inspires our youth to shatter glass ceilings because there is no limit to what you can achieve with dedication, talent, and the support of your community. With this award we thank you and honor you alongside the countless lives you’ve touched.”

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe congratulates Carey Terrance Jr. on his astounding achievements and wishes him luck in the NHL.