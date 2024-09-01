Hubs Honour Founder Moe Lemieux

The Cornwall Hubs Hockey Reunion, held on August 24th at the Air Force Wing on Water Street, celebrated 64 years of the Hubs Old Timers Hockey Club. The reunion, the first in 12 years, drew over 200 attendees, including 150 former players and their families, who gathered to honor the club’s history and camaraderie.

The spotlight was on Moe Lemieux, the club’s founder, anddesigner of its original logo. Reflecting on the day, Moe said, “Oh, what can I say? I’m just in disbelief. It’s way better than the last one we had in 2012. I can’t believe all the guys that showed up. It’s amazing. I’ll never forget this.”

Moe also shared the inspiration behind the club’s logo: “They called Boston the ‘Hub City’ because it’s the center, and everything branches out from there, like spokes on a wheel. I was a big Bruins fan, so I decided to go with that motif.”

At the reunion, Moe Lemieux received several tokens ofappreciation and recognition. Claude McIntosh presented him with a certificate on behalf of the Mayor and Council, and he invited Moe to sign the city’s Book of Recognition at City Hall. Moe was also honored with a plaque, a bouquet offlowers, and Hubs-themed memorabilia. The most touching moment came when Moe was presented with his old jersey, carefully preserved in a trophy box. Thom Racine also gave a speech adding historical context.

Moe, reunited with familiar faces, emphasized the importance of camaraderie, saying, “The biggest lesson from hockey? It’s not about winning or losing at tournaments; it’s about having a great time. That’s the correct answer, for sure.” The event also featured a raffle to raise funds for the Children’s Treatment Centre.