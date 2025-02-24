Junior Senators Dominate Colts in 5-1 Win

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Junior Senators on Sunday at Ed Lumley Arena.

The Junior Senators took control early, scoring twice in the first period. They extended their lead with two more goals in the second before sealing the win with a final tally in the third.

Cornwall’s lone goal came in the third period on the power play, as Adam Walker found the back of the net with assists from Bradley Fraser and Tristan Miron.

The loss drops the Colts to 2-7 in their last nine games. Despite the slump, they remain in third place in their division with a 24-19-3-2 record, totaling 53 points. They now trail the second-place Navan Grads by nine points.

Cornwall will face Navan February 27, at home in a crucial “four-point” game. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at Ed Lumley Arena.