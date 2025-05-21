LaFave Wins Jacques Richard Trophy at Lions Club Sports Awards Banquet

More than 250 people gathered at the Best Western Parkway Inn on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, for the sold-out 58th Annual Cornwall Lions Club Sports Awards Banquet, celebrating local athletic excellence and community contributions.

The evening featured a chicken dinner, numerous sports awards, and remarks by keynote speaker Steve Snyder, Head Coach of the Queen’s University Golden Gaels football team.

The event’s top honour—the Jacques Richard Trophy, awarded to Cornwall’s Top Sports Personality—was presented to 75-year-old Wendell LaFave. A multisport athlete and prolific marathon runner, LaFave has completed 211 marathons across all seven continents.

Reflecting on the moment, LaFave said, “It’s a great honour to be awarded this trophy. I’ve been well aware of it for many, many years and never thought I’d receive it.”

LaFave’s lifelong dedication to sport spans hockey, football, baseball, golf, and distance running. “I can’t pick just one sport—I played them all and I played them all long,” he said, noting his continued participation in races, including the recent St. Lawrence Marathon and qualifying for Boston in 2026.

The Jacques Richard Trophy was first created in 1960 to honour the late Jacques Richard, a beloved local athlete who tragically passed away that year. Jim McDonald, a teammate and friend of Richard, was present at the ceremony.

“We bought a trophy that year—we each put in five bucks,” recalled McDonald. “The Lions Club has taken such good care of it since. It’s really a pleasure to have them do it,” said McDonald.

Other honourees included Chase Besner, recipient of the Michael Vierling Memorial Bursary; Casey Hayward, awarded the Joe St. Denis Parks & Recreation honour; Ollie Irvine, who received the $500 Ian Brodie Bursary; Al Greig, recognized with the Lions Friends of the Round Table Lifetime Achievement Award; Caleb Barnes, recipient of the $500 Bill Bray Bursary; Marissa Whiteside, who earned the $250 RBC Bursary; and Emma Morrow, named Top Junior and presented with the Joe Assaly Award.

The event was sponsored by the Turcotte family and hosted by Lion Bill Swinden, with Heather Mahon performing the national anthem and Lion Ron Eamer delivering the supper prayer.

The legacy of past chairs George Assaly and David Murphy was also remembered, marking decades of dedication to sports and community in Cornwall.