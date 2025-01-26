Local Firms Champion Youth at Coupe Richelieu Charity Hockey Tournament

On Saturday, January 18th, the Civic Complex Ed Lumley Arena hosted Club Richelieu’s charity hockey tournament. Funds raised during the annual sporting event support initiatives geared towards the needs of local youth.

The amicable benefit face-off was made possible thanks to the gracious support of area powerhouses RayJans Doors and Windows, Dubé Law, Rosa Formworks and Clean All.

This year, the highly coveted Coupe Richelieu was awarded to the Dubé Law firm. Honorary prizes were also presented to the participating patrons in appreciation of their commitment to the community.

“I would like to salute the generosity of the tournament’s benefactors, which once again this year powerfully underscores the importance of community leadership in empowering the younger generation,” said Dr. Michel Dubuc, President of Club Richelieu.