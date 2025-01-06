Local Hockey Player Celebrates 100 Games with Harvard

Cornwall student athlete Gabi Davidson Adams has reached a significant milestone in her hockey career, playing her 100th game with the Harvard Crimson women’s ice hockey team. The forward, now in her fourth and final collegiate season, has recorded 25 points during her tenure, a testament to her dedication and impact on the ice.

“Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful, especially considering the unique challenges of playing in the Ivy League,” Davidson Adams shared. “Our season starts later than other schools, so we typically play at least 10 fewer games per season. It’s a testament to maintaining my health and availability to compete, as well as consistently contributing as an impact player throughout my college career.”

Davidson Adams began her hockey journey with the Cornwall Girls Hockey Association and later honed her skills at the Ontario Hockey Academy. While at OHA, she appeared on Rogers Hometown Hockey with Ron MacLean on Sportsnet during an NHL broadcast. Her impressive résumé includes a goldmedal with Team Ontario Red at the Canadian National Hockey Championships and representing Ontario at the Canada Winter Games.

Since joining Harvard in the 2021-2022 season, Davidson Adams has steadily progressed, with standout moments such as scoring her first career goal against Yale and a game-winning shootout goal during the Women’s Beanpot game versus Boston College.

“My journey with Harvard Women’s Hockey has significantly shaped me both as a player and as a person,” she said. “Beyond hockey, being part of this team has profoundly influenced my personal growth. It’s provided opportunities to contribute to the community, like organizing a public skating event that drew over 250 participants and partnering with Team IMPACT to mentor a child.”

Off the ice, Davidson Adams is an All-American Scholar, completing a degree in Sociology and is deeply committed to human rights and social equity. She has also given back to her hometown by working as a Tourism Ambassador and supporting local hockey initiatives. In the summer of 2024, she volunteered with the “Sticks Together” program in Tigman Village, Philippines,teaching hockey to children in underprivileged communities.

With Harvard’s season continuing after winter break, Davidson Adams remains focused on ending her collegiate hockey career on a high note, drawing inspiration from standout moments such as playing at Fenway Parkand winning the Beanpot Championship. “I’m hopeful we can reclaim the title this year!” she said.