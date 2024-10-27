Mathis Myre Crowned New SVW Champion at Misconduct

Seaway Valley Wrestling (SVW) celebrated a milestone with Misconduct, its 25th show in Cornwall, on Saturday, October 19, at the Agora Centre. The event delivered high-octane action, highlighted by Mathis Myre’s victory over Big Daddy D Roy to become the new SVW Heavyweight Champion.

Other results included London Lightning defeating Steven Mainz, Katrina Creed securing a win against Melanie Havok, Brad Alekxis and Frank the Beast overcoming Maredes and KJ Swayde, and B!RD, accompanied by Pavel Barber, besting Charlie Hubley in a hardcore match that fans are calling a match-of-the-year contender. Maximum Heat, composed of Randy Berry and RyanDonavon, defeated Casanova Productions, while Krystal Moon triumphed over Leah Sparks.

Earlier in the day, SVW hosted a unique hockey seminar at the Cornwall Civic Complex, led by internet hockey sensation Pavel Barber. “Seaway Valley Wrestling had one thing in mind, and that was to give back to the youth in the community,” said Alain Allaire, Co-owner and Commissioner of SVW. “Pavel Barber spent time teaching the kids drills they wouldn’t normally see and the art of the breakaway. He closed out the seminar with an absolute show for the fans and kids in attendance.”

Reflecting on the night, Allaire added, “Our 25th show here in Cornwall once again had everyone on the edge of their seats, with Mathis Myre becoming the new Seaway Valley Wrestling champion.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for more action, as SVW returns to the Agora Centre on December 14 for Krampus Brawl 3.