Miron’s Streak Continues in Colts Victory

The Cornwall Colts secured a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Junior Senators on Saturday night at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex.

Tristan Miron opened the scoring just 24 seconds into the game, marking his third consecutive game with a goal. Brayden Bowen added a shorthanded tally in the second period to extend the lead.

Gabriel Pelchat scored late in the third for Ottawa, but the Colts held on for the victory. Cornwall outshot the Junior Senators 36-19, with Gavin Melcher making 18 saves for the win.

The Colts’ record improves to 7-4-1, moving them into second place in the Yzerman Division, seven points behind the Rockland Nationals.

Cornwall returns to action on Thursday, October 24, 2024, against the Nepean Raiders at the Ed Lumley Arena, with a 7:30 pm puck drop.