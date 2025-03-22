Nationals rally to defeat Colts in Game 1

The Cornwall Colts dropped Game 1 of their first-round playoff series 4-3 to the Rockland Nationals on Friday night at Rockland Arena.

Rockland opened the scoring in the first, but the Colts responded with three unanswered goals in the second. Adam Walker, Brayden Bowen, and Roarke Gilmour each scored on the power play to give Cornwall a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

The Nationals mounted a comeback in the final frame. Goals from Joshua Penney, Anthony Hall, and Gabriel Le Houillier lifted Rockland to victory.

Cornwall went 3-for-6 on the power play, while Rockland was 0-for-2. Caleb Chabot stopped 29 of 33 shots in net for the Colts.

Brayden Bowen earned third star honours for his second-period goal.

The Colts, who finished eighth in the CCHL standings, trail Rockland 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is set for Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall.