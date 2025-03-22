Nationals rally to defeat Colts in Game 1

March 22, 2025 at 17 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Nationals rally to defeat Colts in Game 1
Brayden Bowen, the games third star, was one of three Colts players to score a power-play goal in the second period of Game 1. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts dropped Game 1 of their first-round playoff series 4-3 to the Rockland Nationals on Friday night at Rockland Arena.

Rockland opened the scoring in the first, but the Colts responded with three unanswered goals in the second. Adam Walker, Brayden Bowen, and Roarke Gilmour each scored on the power play to give Cornwall a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

The Nationals mounted a comeback in the final frame. Goals from Joshua Penney, Anthony Hall, and Gabriel Le Houillier lifted Rockland to victory.

Cornwall went 3-for-6 on the power play, while Rockland was 0-for-2. Caleb Chabot stopped 29 of 33 shots in net for the Colts.

Brayden Bowen earned third star honours for his second-period goal.

The Colts, who finished eighth in the CCHL standings, trail Rockland 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is set for Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Colts Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Late-Season Slump
Sports

Colts Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Late-Season Slump

The Cornwall Colts closed out their regular season with a tough 5-0 loss to the Kemptville 73’s on Saturday at Ed Lumley Arena. Despite…

Colts drop two on weekend
Sports

Colts drop two on weekend

The Cornwall Colts fell 4-1 to the Smiths Falls Bears on Sunday at Ed Lumley Arena after being shut out Friday in Rockland. In Sunday's game, the Bears opened the scoring…

Colts dominate Navan in 6-3 victory
Sports

Colts dominate Navan in 6-3 victory

The Cornwall Colts secured a commanding 6-3 win over the Navan Grads on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena. Bradley Fraser led the Colts' offence with two first-period…