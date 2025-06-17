NHL Trade Brings Akwesasne Star “Home”

JASON SETNYK

Akwesasne’s Carey Terrance is heading home-professionally speaking. On June 12, the New York Rangers acquired the 20-year-old center and a 2025 third-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for veteran forward Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Terrance, who signed his entry-level contract with Anaheim earlier this spring, now joins the NHL team based in his home state.

Born and raised in Akwesasne, NY, Terrance has quickly emerged as a promising two-way player known for his speed and forechecking. He most recently captained the OHL’s Erie Otters, scoring 39 points in 45 games.

In December 2024, Terrance returned to familiar ice at Cornwall’s Civic Complex to represent Team USA in a pre-tournament exhibition game against Finland, scoring a highlight-reel goal in front of a local crowd.

“It’s awesome-better than expected,” he told Seaway News after the game. “Scoring here, so close to home, in front of this crowd was an incredible feeling.” Now, his NHL path brings him to his home state of New York.