Panthers and Falcons Play for Mental Health at Harvest Hoops

On October 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School (SJSS) hosted the annual Harvest Hoops basketball event, featuring games between the SJSS Panthers and the Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School Falcons. The event, held at the SJSS Panther Den, aimed to raise awareness about mental health, with both junior and senior girls’ basketball teams competing.

Mindy Gibbs, head coach of Holy Trinity’s senior girls team and a guidance counselor at the school, explained the event’s purpose. “The idea is to bring both schools together to raise awareness for mental health. Each school has mental health champions who work to promote positive mental health in their communities,” Gibbs said. She emphasized the importance of unity, adding, “A sense of belonging and purpose helps support mental health, and we’re excited to work together to make this happen.”

Both teams wore royal blue socks to symbolize their shared commitment to mental health awareness. The $2 admission fee will go toward mental health initiatives at both schools.

Morgan Bray, a Grade 12 student and mental health champion at SJSS, highlighted the importance of creating supportive environments. “This event shows unity and helps people feel they aren’t alone. Mental health is very important, and we need to keep supporting causes like Harvest Hoops,” Bray said. She also mentioned other initiatives the team organizes, such as bake sales and stress-relief activities during exam season.

Grace Shoniker, a Grade 12 student and mental health champion at Holy Trinity, noted the impact of physical activity on mental well-being. “Staying active keeps you in a good mindset, and events like this are great for mental health,” Shoniker shared. As the senior team’s manager, she added, “I love being with the team and helping keep everyone excited and motivated.”

Harvest Hoops brought together athletes and the wider school communities, using sports to foster a shared message of mental health awareness.