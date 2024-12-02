Patriotes Crush Panthers for SDG Championship

The Patriotes were victorious versus the Panthers in a rematch of last year's SDG Football Championship. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The La Citadelle Patriotes claimed the SDG football championship with an emphatic 45-0 win over the St. Joseph’s Panthers on Friday. The victory was particularly sweet for the Patriotes, who avenged last year’s championship loss to the Panthers.

Zachary Aubin, game MVP, led the charge with an impressive 36 points, scoring multiple touchdowns and field goals. Caleb Cardinal added to the scoreboard with a touchdown of his own. Students dressed in their school colors and parents cheered passionately from the sidelines, while admission fees supported the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank.

Patriotes Head Coach Alan Wheeler reflected on the win as a significant moment in his final season coaching the team. “It’s a bittersweet moment,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got a really good team, and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Preparation was key, and they went out there and executed our game plan perfectly.”

The Panthers, who defeated the Casselman Dynamos to reach the finals, put in a determined effort but couldn’t overcome the dominant Patriotes. Assistant Coach Daniel Lapierre praised his team’s dedication throughout the season. “I’m proud of them — every single practice and all the hard work they put in,” Lapierre said. “This game could’ve gone either way, but the Patriotes played better today. We always tell our boys to ‘do your job,’ and they did that to the best of their ability.”

With the SDG title secured, the Patriotes advanced to the EOSSAA matchup, which they hosted in Cornwall on November 19.

