Queen’s coach guest speaker at awards banquet

The Cornwall Lions Club 58th Annual Sports Awards Banquet will be held May 14 at the Best Western Parkway Inn.

This year’s guest speaker is Steve Snyder, the head coach of the very successful Queen’s University Golden Gaels football program.

Over 60 awards will be handed out to the best high school and community athletes from the Cornwall area in over 20 different sports. Winners, their families, coaches and supporters are asked to pick up their tickets at Gordon’s Jewellers by May 3.

Major awards include the Joe St. Denis Award (Parks & Rec), Friends of the Round Table Award (Lifetime Achievement), Brodie Family Bursary (youth volunteerism), Bill Bray Bursary (academic and athletic achievement), Joe Assaly Award (top junior), with the highlight of the night being the awarding of the Jacques Richard Trophy for Cornwall and Area’s Top Sports Personality.

Thorin Gault won the Jacques Richard Trophy last year.

Steve Snyder led Queen’s to the Yates Cup in 2021 and in 2022. In 2021 Steve was awarded the David Tuffy Knight Award as the OUA Coach of the Year and in 2022 he was named the USports Coach of the Year. Prior to his time at Queen’s, Snyder was the offensive coordinator for the University of Western Mustangs, where they won the Yates Cup in 2017 and 2018 and the Vanier Cup in 2017.