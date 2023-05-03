Racine Runs Marathon

After a few months of training John Racine ran in the St-Lawrence Marathon this past weekend. He finished with a time of 3 hours 16 minutes. Hopefully his time will qualify him for the Boston Marathon. He did awesome!

The popular St. Lawrence Marathon was on Saturday, April 29th with a full race field for its marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K races. A field of 725 participants – most of them from outside the region – laced up to compete in the 8th edition of the annual event. It’s the largest field ever and a good sign for the future of the race.