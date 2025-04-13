Record numbers for Raisin River Canoe Race

April 13, 2025 at 18 h 01 min
Canoeists navigate the Raisin. (Photo : RRCA)

More paddlers registered for the 2025 Raisin River Canoe Race Saturday than for any other event in the Race’s 52-year  history.

Organized by the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), the extremely popular friendly competition draws participants from near and far, as well as crowds of cheering spectators throughout its 30-kilometre course.
“We had 318 boats registered for a total of 498 paddlers,” says RRCA’s Race Coordinator, Lissa Deslandes. “We’re thrilled to see the Canoe Race continue to grow in popularity. It’s a festive event that brings our community and visitors together on the Raisin River – the largest watershed in the RRCA’s jurisdiction.”
Noémie Boudreau of Sherbrooke and Simon Dessureault of Coteau-du-Lac won first place in the mixed recreational canoe category. It was Simon’s fourth time doing the race, and Noémie’s first. “He sold me on it,” Noémie says with a laugh. Both seasoned racers, Simon says the Raisin River Canoe Race is his favourite. “I like that the boats launch three at a time at the start line, it means there’s always an opportunity to interact with other paddlers throughout the Race: it adds little challenges.”
The Canoe Race is always held during the spring melt, when water levels are high and flows are favourable. Measurements taken in the early morning of the Race put the flow at 380 cubic feet per second – a slower rate compared to last year’s 790 cubic feet per second.
“The slower flow meant the Devil’s Chute rapids were kinder this year, and less paddlers got a cold
plunge in the Raisin’s waters,” says Lissa Deslandes.
The fastest overall finishing time – 2 hours, 34 minutes and 31 seconds – was recorded by the pro canoe duo of Joel Malenfant and Perry Rancourt. Full interim Race results are available online at rrca.on.ca/Results.
“The RRCA thanks the volunteers, safety crew, and community sponsors that make the Race safe and enjoyable year after year,” adds Deslandes.

