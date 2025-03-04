Registrations open for Raisin River Canoe Race

March 4, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 40 min on February 28, 2025
South Glengarry paddlers Frances McDonell and Connor Spence fly through rapids during last year’s Raisin River Canoe Race. (Photo : Kathy Laroche)

Here is a sign that spring is just around the corner.
The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has opened registrations for its 52nd annual Raisin River Canoe Race, which is set for Saturday, April 12.

To participate in this year’s race, online registration is required through the RRCA’s website at rrca.on.ca/CanoeRace. Race day registrations may be available on a limited basis.

Each year, the massively popular springtime event brings together paddlers of all ages, from near and far, who brave fast flows, roaring rapids, and cold currents in a friendly contest of speed, skill and stamina.
“For paddlers, the Race is also an opportunity to take in the region’s scenery, as the 30-kilometre racecourse winds its way through picturesque farmland, forests, and villages,” says RRCA Canoe Race Coordinator Lissa Deslandes. “Holding the event in mid-April means we can typically count on the spring melt to boost flows to ideal levels.”
Each year the Canoe Race draws hundreds of spectators who line the shores and bridges at strategic spots to cheer on the participants flowing by in canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. The race officially begins at 10:30 a.m. in the field next to St. Andrew’s Catholic School in St. Andrews West, when the first boats cast off from the shoreline.
“Last year the average time to complete the journey to the Williamstown finish-line was 3 hours and 35 minutes,” says Deslandes. “The fastest time down the river was snatched by Pierre Lavictoire and Ryan Stepka of Gatineau: an impressive 2 hours, 19 minutes and 55 seconds.”

 

