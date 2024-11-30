River Rats Honoured by City for Provincial Championship Victory

November 30, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 20 min on November 29, 2024
JASON SETNYK
The Cornwall River Rats 14U team celebrated at City Hall with Mayor Justin Towndale after winning the 2024 Junior Provincial Championship. (Photo : submitted photo)

The Cornwall River Rats, the 2024 Little League Ontario 14U Provincial Champions, were celebrated at City Hall on November 20. The team, which also competed in the Canadian Championship in Alberta, met with Mayor Justin Towndale and signed the City of Cornwall’s Book of Acknowledgements.

The River Rats secured their second consecutive provincial title on July 19, 2024, in a nail-biting 8-7 victory over the Orleans Red Sox at Legion Park in Cornwall. The game saw the River Rats withstand a late-game rally from Orleans to claim the championship.

“On behalf of the City of Cornwall, I want to extend a hearty congratulations to the 14U River Rats team on being the 2024 Junior League Ontario Champions,” said Mayor Towndale. “This is the second year in a row, and all the players, parents, coaches, and staff should be very proud of their accomplishments. Well done.”

The team’s success reflects its strong pitching depth, with eight of the 12 players contributing from the mound throughout the season under head coach Pat Collins.

