SCG Seniors win Quebec hockey tournament

The Stormont-Cornwall-Glengarry (SCG) Flyers hockey team pulled off a dramatic win in a 60-plus age division hockey tournament held in St-Constant, Quebec recently.

Team members were comprised of players from Stormont and Glengarry with the help of two Prescott-Russell recruits. The Flyers faced four teams from the lower Quebec region winning, 1-0 and 8-0 in the preliminary round, 8-5 in the semi-finals before staging a thrilling comeback 2-1 overtime victory in the final game. The finale saw Leo Seguin tie the match at one apiece midway in the third period while Ian McInnes provided the game winning heroics scoring on a breakaway during the four on four sudden death overtime period.