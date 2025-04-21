SCG Seniors win Quebec hockey tournament

April 21, 2025 at 9 h 11 min
Reading time: 30 s
Submitted article
Comment count:
SCG Seniors win Quebec hockey tournament
Back Row: Marc Chevrier, Chris Smith, Dave Merpaw, Bill de Wit, Ed de Wit, Mario Seguin, Frank DeRepentigny; front row: Leo Seguin, Ian McInnes, Rob MacDonald, Rick Filion, Chris Fraser, Rob Boileau. (Photo : Submitted)

The Stormont-Cornwall-Glengarry (SCG) Flyers hockey team pulled off a dramatic win in a 60-plus age division hockey tournament held in St-Constant, Quebec recently.

Team members were comprised of players from Stormont and Glengarry with the help of two Prescott-Russell recruits. The Flyers faced four teams from the lower Quebec region winning, 1-0 and 8-0 in the preliminary round, 8-5 in the semi-finals before staging a thrilling comeback 2-1 overtime victory in the final game. The finale saw Leo Seguin tie the match at one apiece midway in the third period while Ian McInnes provided the game winning heroics scoring on a breakaway during the four on four sudden death overtime period.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Shawinigan paddlers finish first in record Raisin River Canoe Race
Sports

Shawinigan paddlers finish first in record Raisin River Canoe Race

A record number of paddlers competed in the 52nd annual Raisin River Canoe Race Saturday. “We had…