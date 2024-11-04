SDG Players on Broomball World Championship Team

The Helicopters, a broomball team with players from SD&G and Ottawa, clinched gold at the 2024 World Cup of Broomball, held October 21-26 in the Mont Blanc region of France.

Representing communities like Maxville, Avonmore, Finch, Crysler, Morewood, and Long Sault, the team overcame a series of formidable opponents, including teams from Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Italy, and host nation France.

Their tournament journey started with a challenging 4-1 loss to Canada’s Les Patriotes. Following this initial setback, goalie Cam Muir anchored a flawless defense, allowing no goals for the rest of the tournament.

In a dramatic gold medal rematch against Les Patriotes, the Helicopters emerged victorious in a 1-0 shootout, seizing the championship title.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” said Muir. “Being able to go across the world and come back a world champion is a feeling very few get to feel.”

Adding to their 2022 World Championship bronze, the Helicopters will next compete at the Can-Am tournament in New York this January, with eyes on the 2026 World Championships in Whitehorse, Yukon.