SDSG MPP meets with Special Olympics Athletes

December 28, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 51 min on December 28, 2024
JASON SETNYK
MPP Nolan Quinn (right) meets Special Olympics athletes Jeffrey Campbell and Annick Léger, showcasing their impressive medals and discussing inclusive opportunities in sports. (Photo : submitted photo)

MPP Nolan Quinn recently met with Special Olympics Ontario representatives and athletes, including Jeffrey Campbell and Annick Léger, to explore how partnerships with post-secondary institutions can create more inclusive opportunities for sport and recreation across Ontario.

“Sport promotes better health, community pride, and a thriving economy,” Quinn shared, emphasizing the vital role of athletics in fostering inclusion. “We had a productive conversation about opportunities to continue this important work in our community.”

Jeffrey Campbell, a Special Olympian since 1997, is celebrated for his achievements in softball and kayaking, including a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter event at the International Canoe Federation World Championships. Annick Léger, a multi-sport athlete who overcame leukemia as a child, credits the Special Olympics with helping her rehabilitation and building her confidence. She has represented Canada at the Special Olympics World Games, most recently in Berlin in 2023.

Special Olympics Ontario continues its mission of enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sport, with year-round training and competitions fostering inclusion, respect, and joy across the province.

