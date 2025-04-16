Shawinigan paddlers finish first in record Raisin River Canoe Race

A record number of paddlers competed in the 52nd annual Raisin River Canoe Race Saturday.

“We had 318 boats registered for a total of 498 paddlers,” said Raisin Region Conservation Authority Race Coordinator, Lissa Deslandes. “We’re thrilled to see the Canoe Race continue to grow in popularity. It’s a festive event that brings our community and visitors together on the Raisin River – the largest watershed in the RRCA’s jurisdiction.”

For Scarlett Bozek and Mike Brunet, this is their fourth time competing. Their average time to complete the race is three hours. This year they finished with a time of 3:37. For both Scarlett and Mike, the race kicks off their summer season where they head to different areas to canoe. “Canoeing is our Zen, it’s our happy place.”

The fastest overall finishing time – 2 hours, 34 minutes and 31 seconds – was recorded by the pro canoe duo of Joel Malenfant and Perry Rancourt, of Shawinigan.

Full interim race results are available online at rrca.on.ca/Results.

The event is one of the longest canoe races in Eastern Ontario, running 30 kilometres, starting at St. Andrews West and running to Williamstown. The race is a favourite springtime event for participants and those watching from the riverbanks and bridges, held when the water levels are high, and the river current is good for paddling. The Raisin River racers have to deal with the Devil’s Chute, a portage, two areas with rapids, including the McIntyre Rapids.