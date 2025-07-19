Smiles, Signatures, Speedway Memories

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall Motor Speedway’s Autograph Night on Sunday, July 13, drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, especially among young racing fans. Families packed the stands for a full evening of racing action across five divisions, plus a rescheduled Pro Stock feature from June 1.

The night’s standout moment came during intermission, when drivers lined up along the front stretch for an autograph session. Children flooded the track to meet their heroes, snap photos, and collect signatures, as the speedway transformed into a high-octane meet-and-greet.

Among them was six-year-old Jaxon Whitford, one of more than 60 students from St. Anne’s Elementary School who attended thanks to free tickets from the Laverne family.

Jaxon’s dad Brent shared that the excitement began weeks earlier: “Corey Wheeler visited the school last month, and that really got the kids pumped.”

Wheeler capped off the night with a win in the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature, making the experience even more memorable for his young fans.