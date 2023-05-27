Stormont Yacht Club celebrates 65 years with Annual Sail Past

LONG SAULT (ON) – The 2023 Annual Sail Past marks the 65th Anniversary of the Stormont Yacht Club in Long Sault. Marking the official start of the sailing season, the Annual Sail Past, which was held May 20, is always a big event.

Commodore Natalie Bray welcomed all new and returning members as festivities got underway. The Canadian Flag was hoisted as Kate Miller played Oh Canada on the trumpet.

The Commodore presented the 2023 Seagull Award to a very surprised Jason Sinkus. Jason and his family have had a long relationship with SYC and Jason is known as one of the most helpful members in the club. He was also very involved in getting the Youth Sail Program re-established last year and continues to be an instructor in this popular program.

The possibility of rain did not deter 16 boats from sailing into the bay waiting to salute the Commodore. The sun made an appearance, the rain stayed away but the wind was shy. Regardless, it was a perfect Sail Past with smiles and excitement beaming from all sailors.

Saluting Commodore Natalie Bray on Lagan III were: Sealestial, Knot Normal, Hakuna Mattata, Whisper, Mary A., Sylphide I, Noemia Fee, Way, Arbutus, Reflection, Mers Soleil, Essoin, Amorce, Mattea, Kalinka and Meissa.

A wonderful reception with lots of food and drink was awaiting all sailors in the clubhouse afterward. A festive mood made for a great afternoon.

The cheery atmosphere would continue the next day with the first race of the spring series. 10 boats raced with Corky (Skipper Clive Williams), Lagan III (Skipper Peter Bray) and Sealestial (Skipper Paul Rodrigue) crossing the line 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

2023 promises to be a great sailing season!