Team Dupuis Clinches Spot at Ontario Club Curling Championship

November 4, 2024
Team Dupuis poses on the ice after winning the regional playdowns, securing their spot at the Ontario Club Curling Championship. (Photo : submitted photo)

Team Dupuis emerged victorious at the regional playdowns, defeating Team Bowie Abbie-Mills in the finals and securing their place at the Ontario Club Curling Championship. This marks another milestone for the experienced team, who previously represented Ontario at nationals in 2018, bringing home a bronze medal.

Reflecting on their journey, skip Matt Dupuis said, “Going into the finals, we knew we had a tough game ahead of us, having to win the last four elimination games in a row to make it there. We kept our heads up after a tough first loss and knew we could come back.”

Team Dupuis faced early adversity but responded with resilience. “After losing the first game, we had to win out the remainder of the weekend to qualify. We knew our backs were against the wall, but the team stuck together and pulled off five straight wins,” Dupuis shared.

With three consecutive appearances at provincials, including a narrow finals loss last year, the team now aims to improve and earn a spot at nationals. “We’ve played at provincials the last three years with the goal of winning and making the nationals,” Dupuis said.

The Cornwall Curling Centre expressed pride in Team Dupuis and other teams representing the club. Local curling fans will eagerly follow their progress at the Ontario championships, hoping for a breakthrough performance.

