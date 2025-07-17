Teens Chill with Free Mini-Golf

July 17, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Karson, Kaleb, Torrie, and Ethan at the first Putt-Putt & Chill. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Local teens are teeing up for fun this summer with Putt-Putt & Chill, a free weekly event at Archie’s Family Golf Centre, organized by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area (SDGCA).

The program offers youth ages 11 to 17 a free round of mini-golf, an ice cream treat, and a chance to connect in a safe, welcoming space. Funded through the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund-awarded by Public Safety Canada and managed by the SDGCA-the initiative runs every Tuesday until August 26.

“This is our first-ever mini-putt session with Archie’s,” said Cassandra Forget, Youth Coordinator with SDGCA. “We asked youth what they’d like to see this summer, and mini-golf came up again and again.”

The first 20 spots filled up in less than 24 hours, and several future dates are already full. “We’re really happy with the response,” Forget added.

Spots are limited to 20 teens per session, and registration is required. To give everyone a chance to participate, youth are encouraged to sign up for one session, with a waitlist option available.

Register here:

https://forms.gle/LKEVxRa48tzykoTD8

