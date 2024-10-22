The ‘Hockey Night in Winchester’ Roster Is Growing! Come join your hockey idols on or off the ice!

This just in! More NHL All-Stars are coming to Winchester for the WDMH Foundation’s All-Stars Hockey Game in support of health care close to home. It all takes place on Saturday, November 2nd at the Joel Steele Community Centre and Sam Ault Arena in Winchester.

To date, the NHL all-stars list has included Wendel Clark, Todd Gill, Matt Barnaby, Jesse Winchester, Shean Donovan and Chris Neil. Now, we are excited to add Jason York and Hall of Famer Geraldine Heaney!

A defenceman, Jason York played for the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.

Geraldine Heaney played 18 seasons and over 1,000 games with the Toronto Aeros organization, won six Ontario provincial championships, and was named Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) most valuable defensive player on three occasions. Internationally, Heaney was a member of the Canadian national team in the first seven Women’s World Championships, winning gold each time. She is a two-time Olympian, winning silver at the inaugural tournament in 1998 and gold in 2002.

“We are so excited to have a female hockey icon coming to Winchester to join the guys!” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “It’s going to be such a fun night!”

Wendel Clark knows how passionate our town is about hockey: “I grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan, I enjoy going to all the small towns in Canada. The people LOVE hockey and supporting the hospital is great!”

Chris Neil says he is excited to be coming back for a second year: “Looking forward to once again playing in the Winchester District Memorial Hospital hockey game.”

Todd Gill agrees: “Saturday night hockey in Winchester with some former teammates and other NHL greats is going to be fun. See you on November 2nd!”

To qualify to join the NHL players on and off the ice, register today. There is a $155 registration fee and players can either give or fundraise a minimum of $845 more (for a total of $1,000 to qualify to play). The more money you raise, the better chance you have to choose your preferred playing position. Players will also have access to a VIP meet and greet after the game.

And if you can’t play, you are invited to come watch the game. Tickets to watch the game are $35 each or $15 for children. For $100 (or $50 for children), you can purchase a VIP ticket that also includes a Meet and Greet with the NHL celebrities after the game with complimentary appetizers. Throughout the evening, there will be raffles, games, and a free photo booth. Food will be available for purchase from Graham and Lori Ball of Triple B Canteen. Local hockey enthusiast Liam Maguire will be our emcee for the evening. Thank you to Jackson Events for their support.

For all the details, to register to play, or to buy tickets to attend, please visitwww.wdmhall-starshockeygame.ca