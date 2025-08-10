Thrilling Finish: Ball Hockey Championship

August 10, 2025
Thrilling Finish: Ball Hockey Championship
Wheeler & Munro have won three straight ball hockey championships. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Wheeler & Munro Real Estate team claimed their third consecutive “A” playoff championship in the Men’s Ball Hockey League with a dramatic 5-4 win over Karra’s Burgers & Fries team on Sunday, July 27, at the Benson Centre.

The game was packed with momentum swings, capped by a game-winning goal in the final minute. Devin Radley opened the scoring for Wheeler & Munro, followed by goals from Brandon Gilmour and Sean Lepage, with assists from teammates Isaac Barr, Byron Edson, and Mitch Lefebvre. Lefebvre added a goal of his own in the third to give Wheeler & Munro a 4-3 lead, but Karra’s Burgers tied it up with two minutes remaining.

With the clock winding down, Byron Edson started a tic-tac-toe play to Gilmour, who set up Pat Gendron for the decisive goal, sealing a 5-4 victory and the title for Wheeler & Munro.

“After a great season, our team grinded for that 3-peat,” said Michel Lefebvre, a longtime team member. “It’s a great feeling, and some might consider us a true dynasty,” he said with a chuckle.

