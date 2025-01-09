U13BB Typhoons Win Gold at Bell Centre

The U13BB Cornwall Typhoons claimed gold at the Caroline Ouellette Girls Hockey Celebration tournament, held December 19-22, 2024, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

The tournament, founded in 2014 by four-time Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette, celebrates girls’ hockey by inspiring players aged 4 to 15 with role models both on and off the ice. The event included Olympians and featured player-of-the-game honors presented by Ouellette herself.

The Typhoons overcame tough competition throughout the tournament, including a dramatic semi-final win against the Ottawa Ice. Nora Soares secured the overtime victory with a five-hole goal.

The gold medal game against the Mont-Royal Banshees After a scoreless regulation, Clara Robinson of Morrisburg sealed the victory with a backhand shot over the goalie’s shoulder in the final minutes of overtime.

“It’s rewarding to see the team’s hard work and dedication pay off with a gold medal like this,” said head coach Mat Milberry. “We’re excited to see how we continue to progress in the second half of our season, using this as a springboard for continued success.”

The Typhoons’ victory highlights their determination, setting the tone for the remainder of their season.