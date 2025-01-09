U13BB Typhoons Win Gold at Bell Centre

January 9, 2025
U13BB Typhoons Win Gold at Bell Centre
From left to right: Evan Dickson (defense), Ava Cree (forward), Olympian Caroline Ouellette (Team Canada), Clara Robinson (defense), Nora Soares (centre), and Olympian Julie Chu (Team USA) at the Caroline Ouellette Girls Hockey Celebration. (Photo : submitted photo)

The U13BB Cornwall Typhoons claimed gold at the Caroline Ouellette Girls Hockey Celebration tournament, held December 19-22, 2024, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

The tournament, founded in 2014 by four-time Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette, celebrates girls’ hockey by inspiring players aged 4 to 15 with role models both on and off the ice. The event included Olympians and featured player-of-the-game honors presented by Ouellette herself.

The Typhoons overcame tough competition throughout the tournament, including a dramatic semi-final win against the Ottawa Ice. Nora Soares secured the overtime victory with a five-hole goal.

The gold medal game against the Mont-Royal Banshees  After a scoreless regulation, Clara Robinson of Morrisburg sealed the victory with a backhand shot over the goalie’s shoulder in the final minutes of overtime.

“It’s rewarding to see the team’s hard work and dedication pay off with a gold medal like this,” said head coach Mat Milberry. “We’re excited to see how we continue to progress in the second half of our season, using this as a springboard for continued success.”

The Typhoons’ victory highlights their determination, setting the tone for the remainder of their season.

