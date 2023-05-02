Weekly NHL Playoffs Discussion

Hey all you Leafs fans…

This is the first time in 19 years that the Leafs have made it out of the first round of playoffs. They face off tonight against the Florida Panthers. Florida managed to take down the top team in regular season this year, beating out the Bruins in the first round and although Panther fans might think this is because Florida is a better team, we will have to see how they stack up against Toronto.

Tkachuck has led the Florida Panthers with a total of 11 points and the Leafs will have to make sure they keep him contained and don’t let him drag them into any of the silly stuff that will send them to the box for a 2 minute time out. Toronto will need to up their physical play and outskate Tkachuck.

Florida is currently fired up after beating Boston out and they probably think they can beat anyone, and Toronto is fired up after making it out of the first round (finally) so it should make for a really interesting series.

First game goes tonight.