Wild Reach Finals at Ayabeh Tourney

July 16, 2025 at 16 h 01 min
Wild Reach Finals at Ayabeh Tourney
Akwesasne Wild celebrate making it to the finals at Ayabeh tournament. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Akwesasne Wild women’s hockey team skated to an impressive second-place finish at the 2025 Ayabeh Summer Challenge in Gatineau, Quebec, falling 1-0 in a hard-fought final against the Wikwemikong Wolverines, who claimed their third consecutive tournament title.

The annual tournament brings together Indigenous nations from across the country and celebrates empowerment through sport. “This gathering was created to empower youth and to show the world that our Indigenous nation has not only survived but is thriving,” organizers shared on social media.

The Wild battled hard through the tournament and into the championship game. “We knew going into the game what it would take to beat a team like Wiki,” said forward Brooke Stacey. “We kept skating and never gave up till the final buzzer.”

Head coach Thomas Francis praised the team’s unity: “We started as a team… and ended as a family of new friends!”

Denise Thompson, team trainer, credited the team’s strong chemistry and support. “These girls gave it their all and really put on a show… Congrats ladies, and thanks again for a great weekend!”

While the Akwesasne Wild came up just short of the championship, their performance highlighted the growing strength of women’s hockey in Indigenous communities.

