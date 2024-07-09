Wildcat Colby Delves and Team Canada playing for Gold at the 2024 IFAF World Junior Football Championship

Cornwall’s own Colby Delves played at the IFAF World Junior Football Championship in Edmonton. The 6’3, 230-pound wide receiver turned defensive end, currently in his third season with the OSFL U18 Cornwall Wildcats, is one of 45 players selected for Team Canada 1.

Colby’s journey to the national team was unexpected. “I was really surprised. I didn’t even go to the tryouts,” Colby shared. “Coach [Warren] Craney asked for some of my film, and I think they were missing a couple of guys. It’s very unexpected for a small kid from a small town, but it’s great.”

Despite the short notice, Colby managed to balance his commitments. “From when I was selected up until getting here, there were only a couple of days. I’m in school at Algonquin College in Ottawa, so I got exempted from my midterms. It was short notice, but I made it work.”

Colby’s transition to the defensive end position has been a significant change. “It’s very different. I have the speed of a receiver, so I translate that to defensive end. I’ve only played a couple of games at defensive end, but I’m really enjoying it. Defense is very fun, and I’m preferring it now because it’s fresh.”

His experience with the Cornwall Wildcats has been invaluable. “We’re in season right now in the Ontario Summer Football League, and I’m missing a couple of games, but they were really excited for me. One of my coaches, who’s been coaching me since I was about 8 or 10, was really happy for me.”

Team Canada 1’s 110-0 victory over Brazil showcased their prowess. “Our offense just scored back to back to back. It only took a few plays, and I was back on the field with the defense. Our run game really dominated against Brazil.”

Looking ahead, Colby hopes to continue playing football at higher levels. “I’m hoping to either go on to play university ball or maybe in another league. The CFL would definitely be a dream and something I would love to get my hands on.”

In the tournament’s first semi-final, Team Japan upset Team USA 41-20. In the second semi-final, defending champion Canada came from behind to defeat Austria 27-20. Team Canada will play Team Japan for Gold in the 2024 IFAF World Junior Football Championship on Sunday in Edmonton. The Gold medal game was played at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, June 30 (results TBA). As Canada defends its title on home soil, Colby Delves is making Cornwall proud with his remarkable performance and dedication to the sport.