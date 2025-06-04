Wildcats Make History

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Wildcats’ U19 women’s full-contact football team made franchise history with a victorious debut in the Ontario Women’s Football League (OWFL) and followed it with a competitive home opener that marked a new era for women’s sports in the region.

Led by head coach Dan Legros, the team-comprising players born between 2006 and 2009-kicked off their inaugural season on May 24 with a commanding 42-15 win on the road against the Clarington Knights. “Last week was our first-ever game. We had a 42-15 victory out in Clarington, so the girls were pretty excited,” said Legros. “They came out strong and showed the province that girls can play football at a high level.”

The excitement continued at their home opener, where the Wildcats hosted the Peel Panthers in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd. Despite a valiant effort, Cornwall came up just short in a 26-21 loss.

“We’re playing against a great team with Peel, a lot of experienced players as well, but we’re ready,” Legros said prior to kickoff. “Just look at the size of the crowd today and the entire community coming out-it’s incredible support for these girls.”

Miranda Thomas, #3 and a standout linebacker, has been playing football for a decade and transferred from the Cumberland Panthers program. “I felt really confident going into our first home game,” she said. “It was very competitive. My hopes are for the Wildcats to have a good season-and to have fun.”