Wolves hold off Colts’ late push

The Cornwall Colts fell 4-3 to the Renfrew Wolves on Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena, marking their sixth loss in their last seven games.

Renfrew took an early lead in the first period with goals from Riley Streska and Angelo Protopapas. Cornwall’s Joe Vida responded with a goal, but the Colts trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Dylan Paron extended Renfrew’s lead with a short-handed goal early in the second period, followed by Protopapas netting his second on the power play. The Colts entered the third period down 4-1.

Cornwall mounted a late push with power-play goals from Bradley Fraser and Tristan Miron but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Colts remain in third place in their division with a 23-18-2-3 record (51 points). They hit the road for their next game February 21, against the Navan Grads at Navan Memorial Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.