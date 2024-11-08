Wolves triumph over Colts in shootout

November 8, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 15 min on November 8, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Wolves triumph over Colts in shootout
Colts goalie Caleb Chabot made an impressive 41 saves on 42 shots through regulation and overtime. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Renfrew Wolves in a closely contested match Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena. After leading 1-0 in the second period on Kaiden Pyke’s goal, assisted by Tristan Miron and Justin Ouellette, the Colts were tied in the third period by Renfrew’s Dylan Paron.

In overtime, Renfrew outshot Cornwall 6-0, though neither team could score, sending the game to a shootout. Bradley Fraser scored for the Colts, but Angelo Protopapas and Edouard Souliere responded for the Wolves, securing Renfrew’s 2-1 victory. Cornwall goalie Caleb Chabot made an impressive 41 saves on 42 shots through regulation and overtime.

This marks back-to-back losses for the Colts, who will look to rebound against the Navan Grads November 10, at 3 p.m. at the Navan Memorial Centre.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Team Dupuis Clinches Spot at Ontario Club Curling Championship
Sports

Team Dupuis Clinches Spot at Ontario Club Curling Championship

Team Dupuis emerged victorious at the regional playdowns, defeating Team Bowie Abbie-Mills in the finals and securing a berth at the…