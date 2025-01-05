Year in Review: 2024 Shorty Jenkins Classic Showcases Cornwall Around the Globe

January 5, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 56 min on December 28, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Year in Review: 2024 Shorty Jenkins Classic Showcases Cornwall Around the Globe
Rachel Homan was among the top curlers competing at the Shorty Jenkins Classic hosted at the Cornwall Curling Centre. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic concluded successfully on September 15, 2024, after five days of world-class curling at the Cornwall Curling Club. From September 11-15, the tournament attracted top teams from across the globe, solidifying its reputation as a premier event in the curling calendar.

John Dilabio, Co-Chair of the event, emphasized its significance. “The return of the Shorty brings around $600,000 into the local economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and recreation. The city and the club truly embraced the event, and our incredible volunteers made it all possible.”

The tournament featured teams from countries including Korea, Japan, Scotland, and Switzerland. Notably, nearly 1,000 viewers in Japan tuned in to watch their teams compete, showcasing the event’s international reach.

Scottish Olympian Bruce Mouat praised the event’s warm atmosphere. “Playing here honors Shorty Jenkins, a legend in our sport. Cornwall always makes us feel welcome, and while we didn’t win this year, it’s always special to compete in such a meaningful event.”

Since relocating to Cornwall in 2015, the Shorty Jenkins Classic has grown in prominence, drawing global attention. With live-streamed games and international participation, the 2024 tournament reinforced Cornwall’s place on the world curling stage.

In September, Council unanimously supported a bid to host the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s national women’s curling championship.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hometown Hero Terrance Leads Team USA Past Finland
Sports

Hometown Hero Terrance Leads Team USA Past Finland

The Cornwall Civic Complex was the site of an electrifying exhibition game on Monday as Team USA defeated Team Finland 5-2 in a pre-tournament…