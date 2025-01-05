Year in Review: 2024 Shorty Jenkins Classic Showcases Cornwall Around the Globe

The AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic concluded successfully on September 15, 2024, after five days of world-class curling at the Cornwall Curling Club. From September 11-15, the tournament attracted top teams from across the globe, solidifying its reputation as a premier event in the curling calendar.

John Dilabio, Co-Chair of the event, emphasized its significance. “The return of the Shorty brings around $600,000 into the local economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and recreation. The city and the club truly embraced the event, and our incredible volunteers made it all possible.”

The tournament featured teams from countries including Korea, Japan, Scotland, and Switzerland. Notably, nearly 1,000 viewers in Japan tuned in to watch their teams compete, showcasing the event’s international reach.

Scottish Olympian Bruce Mouat praised the event’s warm atmosphere. “Playing here honors Shorty Jenkins, a legend in our sport. Cornwall always makes us feel welcome, and while we didn’t win this year, it’s always special to compete in such a meaningful event.”

Since relocating to Cornwall in 2015, the Shorty Jenkins Classic has grown in prominence, drawing global attention. With live-streamed games and international participation, the 2024 tournament reinforced Cornwall’s place on the world curling stage.

In September, Council unanimously supported a bid to host the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s national women’s curling championship.