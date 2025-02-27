Young and old enjoy Skifest

Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) hosted cross-country skiing races for adults and children at the organization’s annual SkiFest Sunday.

The races were held in conjunction with postponed Family Day celebrations that had been snowed out with the big storm that swept across Ontario. Free hot dogs and hot chocolates, along with ski and snowshoe rentals, were offered to those who visited the Trails. Newcomers enjoyed the fun of trying out winter activities such as cross country skiing through the generosity of the FOTST.

The SkiFest races were run as “loppets,” a Scandinavian word meaning a great gathering of cross-country skiers. Groups raced on different trails at the same time. The kids raced 500 metres on groomed trails, crossing the finish line to receive a medal and a bag of goodies. Bigger kids and adults raced further distances, but the day was really about family fun and being together to enjoy the outdoors.