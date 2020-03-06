Quarantined cruise passengers depart from Nav Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – After two weeks in quarantine at the Nav Centre, 129 Canadians began the much anticipated journey to their homes during the morning of Friday, March 6.

According to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, as of March 5, no passengers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The passengers were on board the Diamond Princess Cruise which had been quarantined in Yokohama, Japan due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. They were repatriated and arrived in our city on Friday, Feb. 21.

“Once released from quarantine, these individuals will pose no risk for COVID-19 and will be able to resume their normal activities without risk to the public,” read an EOHU statement.

Around 7 a.m., one Toronto couple in quarantine (CabinE207PrincessCruise on Twitter) posted photos of snacks for their trip home and the following statement on social media: Bye Cornwall! Our stay here at the NAV Centre has been great but it’s time for us to get home! Thank you Cornwall for hosting us & everyone for making this leg of the quarantine more enjoyable! We’re just waiting for the nurse to come by for the final check before we can board!

“The time has come to bid you farewell as your stay at the Nav Centre comes to an end,” read a statement given to passengers by Mayor Bernadette Clement. “We understand completely that this must be a very happy moment for you. You found yourselves in very difficult circumstances that were definitely not of your own making. On behalf of the people of Cornwall, I invite you to come back to experience all our beautiful city has to offer. In the meantime, we hope that you travel home safely and are able to rest and recover from this experience with your loved ones and in the comfort of your own home…”

More information on this story will be released as it becomes available.