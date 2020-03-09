Alexandria businesses get $25K

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – Two Alexandria businesses are receiving $25,000 each to help them grow.

On Friday, March 6, the Cornwall & the Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) and Glengarry-Prescott-Russell MP Francis Drouin presented Formax Plastics Inc. and Papeterie Alexandria Stationery / Glengarry Printing each with $25,000 in funding from the Rural Innovation Initiative Eastern Ontario (RIIEO).

“On behalf of the CFDC staff and the Board of Directors, I would like to commend Formax Plastics Inc. and Papeterie Alexandria Stationery/Glengarry Printing on the addition of this equipment and the expansions of their businesses,” said Lesley Thompson, Lesley Thompson, Executive Director of Cornwall & The Counties CFDC. “Supporting the transition of traditionally ran business into industry 4.0 was one of the overarching goals of this program. We recognize that this type of innovation is critical to increasing the economic growth of the region. Their continued investment in their business benefits the community greatly and we are proud to have the opportunity to support their growth.”

Both companies will be using the funds to purchase new equipment to make their businesses more efficient and competitive. Formax Plastics Inc. plans on purchasing injection-molding equipment which will reduce the company’s energy footprint and help them move away from plastics.

Papeterie Alexandria Stationery / Glengarry Printing will be purchasing equipment which will allow them to do more jobs in-house, reducing wait times for customers as well as reducing waste and saving energy.

“Maintaining a competitive edge and keeping ahead of technological innovation can be challenging for small and medium-sized businesses. Today we are happy to report that the Rural Innovation Initiative will be helping two Alexandria businesses invest in new technology,” said North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald. “We congratulate both of these businesses and wish them all the best in continuing to grow in North Glengarry.”