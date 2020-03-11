Locals celebrate Youth Wellness Hub launch

CORNWALL, Ontario – A celebration is currently underway until 5 p.m. at the Youth Wellness Hub on Wednesday, March 11, recognizing the new services and safe space offered in the community.

The Youth Wellness Hub, now located at 212 Pitt St., is among nine others across the province and one of two locations that is open during youth-friendly hours (from Tuesdays to Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Individuals between the ages of 12 and 25 can attend the Hub to address any needs related to mental health, addiction, primary health care, peer support and system navigation services, as well as other community and social services.

Over 25 community organizations throughout Cornwall, SDG and the Prescott-Russell area have been collaborating to implement a youth-centered approach to their work. Over 15 of these organizations are now providing services between the Cornwall and Rockland Hub sites.

Youth who access any of the provincial Hub locations will receive quality care in a space shared and co-created by other young individuals. The Hub also supports transitions to specialized care services when the severity is evident. No appointment or OHIP card is required.

“This is truly a youth-centred approach that will allow for welcoming, easy and seamless access to services,” said Dr. Suzanne Filion, Vice President of Development and Integration at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital. “We are grateful to the youth and our partners for working together to answer the specific needs in our…counties. Seventy per cent of mental health issues begin at this age and youth wait too long for services. We have to start taking this seriously.”