EOHU: No COVID-19 cases in region so far

March 14, 2020 at 12 h 49 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – In a statement from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) on Friday, March 13, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the EOHU’s Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed that no cases of COVID-19 have yet been detected in this region.

“At the moment, the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus is considered low. However, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) continues to work with our partners at the regional, provincial and federal levels to monitor the situation, and is prepared to respond to any potential cases in our area should they occur,” reads a statement on the EOHU website.

Precautionary measures have been taken by different organizations and levels of government.

On Thursday, March 12, the Ontario provincial government announced that March Break would be extended by two weeks.

Local municipal governments have closed all municipally run facilities in Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G. This includes the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, the Cornwall Public Library and and the SD&G Library and its branches.

On Friday, Archbishop Terrence Prendergast made the decision to cancel Sunday Mass throughout the diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall.

